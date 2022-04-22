UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Chief Of Defence Calls On Air Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Chief of Defence Staff Nigerian Armed Forces General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea Irabor Friday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Chief of Defence Staff Nigerian Armed Forces General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea Irabor Friday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The visiting dignitary appreciated sound professionalism of PAF personnel and also acknowledged the achievements made by PAF in recent years through indigenization, said a PAF media release.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Nigeria had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between the Air Forces of the two countries.

The visiting dignitary expressed his complete satisfaction on the performance of JF-17 fighter aircraft, inducted from Pakistan. He also said that the JF-17 aircraft, with its multirole fighting capabilities, would prove to be a great asset in addressing the security requirements of Nigeria.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further revitalize defence ties including training and indigenous production.

Various matters of professional interest and regional security also came under discussion during the meeting.

