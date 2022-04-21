UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Chief Of Defence Calls On CJCSC

Published April 21, 2022

Chief of Defence Staff Nigerian Armed Forces, General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea Leo Irabor, who is on official visit to Pakistan, Thursday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi

During the meeting, matters of bilateral defence cooperation including security, military exchanges, training and prevailing regional environment were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Chief of Defence Staff Nigeria said that these mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between the two armies.

The CJCSC reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Nigeria and Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary expressed his complete satisfaction on the performance of JF-17 fighter aircraft, inducted from Pakistan. He also said that the JF-17 aircraft, with its unique fighting capabilities, would prove to be a potent platform in addressing the security requirements of Nigeria.

Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea Leo Irabor was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.

