Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Friday held separate meetings with the Defence Minister of Nigeria and Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain and discussed matters of professional and mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Friday held separate meetings with the Defence Minister of Nigeria and Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain and discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

Minister for Defence of Nigeria Major General (R) Bashir Salihi Magashi commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its developing indigenous capacity in the aviation industry.

The Air Chief said Pakistan and Nigeria had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between the Air Forces of the two countries.

He also thanked the Nigerian government and military leadership for their trust in JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

In a separate meeting, Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain General Shaikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman AI-Khalifa also called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The CAS said Pakistan valued its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in regional stability. He also acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Air Force.

He assured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic and military cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. Measures to further enhance professional cooperation between the two brotherly countries were also discussed during the meetings.