UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Defence Minister Lauds Pakistan's Role In Regional Stability

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Nigerian Defence Minister lauds Pakistan's role in regional stability

Minister of Defence Nigeria Major General (R) Bashir Salihi Magashi Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and lauded Pakistan's role in regional stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of Defence Nigeria Major General (R) Bashir Salihi Magashi Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and lauded Pakistan's role in regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Army Chief said, "Pakistan views Nigeria as a key country in African continent and we appreciate Nigeria's role towards regional peace".

The visiting dignitary ensured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Nigeria Media All

Recent Stories

Eight suspects held during police operation agains ..

Eight suspects held during police operation against Gutka, Mainpuri sellers

1 minute ago
 1614 inspections conducted to check profiteering; ..

1614 inspections conducted to check profiteering; Rs 53,500 fines imposed on 176 ..

1 minute ago
 Dozens join marathon as sports fever touches peak ..

Dozens join marathon as sports fever touches peak in Khanewal

1 minute ago
 With huge public support, government to sail throu ..

With huge public support, government to sail through current political situation ..

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims two more lives, 12 new infections ..

COVID-19 claims two more lives, 12 new infections in 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 Rs 146.4m approved for Wasa

Rs 146.4m approved for Wasa

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>