RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of Defence Nigeria Major General (R) Bashir Salihi Magashi Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and lauded Pakistan's role in regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Army Chief said, "Pakistan views Nigeria as a key country in African continent and we appreciate Nigeria's role towards regional peace".

The visiting dignitary ensured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.