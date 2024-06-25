Open Menu

Nigerian Delegation Briefed About Municipal Services, Infrastructure Development

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Department of Local Government and Community Development, government of Punjab, recently hosted a 22-member delegation from Nigeria. The delegation, led by the Executive Governor of Borno State, Nigeria, Professor Baba Gana, and the Executive Governor of Ube State, Nigeria, May Mala Boni, visited to explore best practices in municipal services and infrastructure development.

During their visit, the delegation met with Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian along with special Secretary Asia Gull & other officials, who briefed them on the local government system and ongoing development projects in Punjab. The projects include the extension of solid waste management systems from urban to rural areas, benefiting 200 villages and 16 underdeveloped rural tehsils, as well as the water supply and sewage project, currently in its final stage of completion.

The delegation was also informed about the establishment of three material recovery facilities and two scientific landfill sites, aimed at utilizing garbage instead of dumping it.

The secretary also informed the delegation about the extraordinary cleaning arrangements made on Eid-ul-Azha, resulting in the management of 188,000 tons of garbage in just three days.

The delegation visited the Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company, where they showed interest in various projects, including urban development and infrastructure enhancement projects in multiple cities across Punjab, and waste management and sanitation initiatives, including the use of modern technology and equipment.

Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian highlighted the Punjab government's commitment to making local governments self-sufficient and improving the quality of life for citizens. The delegation praised the performance of the local government in terms of municipal services and infrastructure in Punjab and expressed interest in further developing the relationship between the two countries in various sectors. The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and share expertise in local government and community development.

