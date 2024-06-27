Nigerian delegation visits PDMA, lauds its working

A delegation of the Nigerian government comprising government officials and governors of three states visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A delegation of the Nigerian government comprising government officials and governors of three states visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), here on Thursday.

The delegation learnt about the natural disaster management system of the Punjab government. In view of the ongoing work on disaster risk reduction in Nigeria with the support of the World Bank, information was exchanged with the Punjab government authorities.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, Director General Irfan Ali Kathia informed the delegation about the PDMA working. He said 24-hour communication with all districts was ensured in the provincial control room.

The PDMA was alert to all challenges including flood, covid, dengue, drought, smog and heat wave, he added and said advance warnings and alerts are issued to management about heat waves, rain floods and other disasters.

The DG briefed the delegation about the flood simulation model. The Nigerian delegation was impressed with the PDMA control room and emergency response system.

The participants in the delegation said they benefited from the experiences of the Punjab government. Nigeria would use the PDMA mechanism to prevent natural disasters, the participants added.