Nigerian delegation visits Planning Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A delegation of 30 senior Nigerian officials (Civilian and Military) the participants of Senior Executive Course at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Nigeria, visited Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives here on Thursday.

The delegation was headed by Dr Emmanuel S Mamman. The chief economist, Planning Commission briefed the participants on the organizational structure and working of Planning Commission and the ministry, its role in policy formulation, economic planning and implementation in Pakistan.

He further briefed the participants on the National Development Agenda and the role of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in national development. The chief economist further shed light on the working of different approval forums for development projects in Pakistan along with their approval limits.

In the question and answer session, the chief economist and chief (Macroeconomics) answered the questions of Nigerian officials about planning process and the PSDP.