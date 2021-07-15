UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Delegation Visits Planning Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Nigerian delegation visits Planning Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A delegation of 30 senior Nigerian officials (Civilian and Military) the participants of Senior Executive Course at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Nigeria, visited Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives here on Thursday.

The delegation was headed by Dr Emmanuel S Mamman. The chief economist, Planning Commission briefed the participants on the organizational structure and working of Planning Commission and the ministry, its role in policy formulation, economic planning and implementation in Pakistan.

He further briefed the participants on the National Development Agenda and the role of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in national development. The chief economist further shed light on the working of different approval forums for development projects in Pakistan along with their approval limits.

In the question and answer session, the chief economist and chief (Macroeconomics) answered the questions of Nigerian officials about planning process and the PSDP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nigeria

Recent Stories

OFID extends US$75m loan to Bangladesh to improve ..

6 minutes ago

Eid-ul-Azha will be in ‘limited, closed environm ..

12 minutes ago

No toll, free parking in Abu Dhabi during Eid holi ..

21 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.29 a barrel W ..

21 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistani workers’ remittances hit all- ..

51 minutes ago

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.