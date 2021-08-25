Nigerian envoy for strengthening Pak-Nigeria agricultural, educational ties

Nigerian High Commissioner Mohammad Bello Abioye on Wednesday called for strengthening Pak-Nigeria agricultural and educational ties in order to get the benefit from each other experiences

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Nigerian High Commissioner Mohammad Bello Abioye on Wednesday called for strengthening Pak-Nigeria agricultural and educational ties in order to get the benefit from each other experiences.

He called on University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, along with deans and directors at the Syndicate Room.

He said that both countries were facing the issue of huge population and food security. He said that Nigeria had fertile lands, adding that collaboration with UAF would help learn the experiences in the area of agriculture, livestock, productivity enhancement, storage system, and others.

He also stressed upon the need of students exchange programs, tangible research work and strengthened educational ties.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that UAF had inked two MoUs with Nigerian universities. He said, "Nigeria has tropical fields and we will enhance our cooperation to ensure the food security." He said agricultural area in the Nigeria was greater than Pakistan. He said that collaboration in the wheat, rice, sugarcane, mango and other crops would be extended for the uplift of the agricultural sectors. He said that academic ties were essential to overcome the challenges of the modern era.