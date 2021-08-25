UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Envoy For Strengthening Pak-Nigeria Agricultural, Educational Ties

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 09:08 PM

Nigerian envoy for strengthening Pak-Nigeria agricultural, educational ties

Nigerian High Commissioner Mohammad Bello Abioye on Wednesday called for strengthening Pak-Nigeria agricultural and educational ties in order to get the benefit from each other experiences

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Nigerian High Commissioner Mohammad Bello Abioye on Wednesday called for strengthening Pak-Nigeria agricultural and educational ties in order to get the benefit from each other experiences.

He called on University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, along with deans and directors at the Syndicate Room.

He said that both countries were facing the issue of huge population and food security. He said that Nigeria had fertile lands, adding that collaboration with UAF would help learn the experiences in the area of agriculture, livestock, productivity enhancement, storage system, and others.

He also stressed upon the need of students exchange programs, tangible research work and strengthened educational ties.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that UAF had inked two MoUs with Nigerian universities. He said, "Nigeria has tropical fields and we will enhance our cooperation to ensure the food security." He said agricultural area in the Nigeria was greater than Pakistan. He said that collaboration in the wheat, rice, sugarcane, mango and other crops would be extended for the uplift of the agricultural sectors. He said that academic ties were essential to overcome the challenges of the modern era.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Agriculture Bello Mango Nigeria From Wheat University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Masdar City Free Zone introduces exclusive busines ..

Masdar City Free Zone introduces exclusive business package for women entreprene ..

48 seconds ago
 French Ambassador lauds UAE’s quick response in ..

French Ambassador lauds UAE’s quick response in evacuating French citizens fro ..

16 minutes ago
 Canada Wanted to Stay in Afghanistan Beyond August ..

Canada Wanted to Stay in Afghanistan Beyond August 31 Withdrawal Deadline - Offi ..

2 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Cannot Confirm Reports of ISIS Affil ..

Pentagon Says Cannot Confirm Reports of ISIS Affiliate Boarding Afghan Evacuatio ..

2 minutes ago
 Cuban President Thanks Putin for Humanitarian Aid ..

Cuban President Thanks Putin for Humanitarian Aid Provided by Russia - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Women candidates in Iraq poll less than half 2018 ..

Women candidates in Iraq poll less than half 2018 level

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.