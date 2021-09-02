UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Envoy Lauds PAF's Professionalism, Indigenisation Capacity

Ambassador of Nigeria Mohammed Bello Abioye on Thursday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here and commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a PAF news release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief said Pakistan and Nigeria had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between the Air Forces of two countries.

The Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

