UrduPoint.com

Nigerian HC Calls On Rector IIUI

Published August 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The High Commissioner (HC) of Nigeria to Pakistan Mohammad Abello Abioye Thursday called on Rector International Islamic University (IIU), Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai , here at his office.

On the occasion, issues pertaining to promotion of education through Asian African institutions' mutual cooperation were discussed, while importance of IIUI in the African countries for disseminating true teachings of islam also came under discussion.

It was agreed that IIUI could help through its faculties of Islamic Studies, Shariah and Law and Arabic in Nigeria as there was a dire need of high standard education on the subjects in the region.

Both the sides agreed that there must be a direct air link between Abuja and Islamabad that would help in welcoming more international students and business community from an important African nation.

The two sides called upon the Muslim countries to launch joint efforts to counter challenges being faced by Islam including Islamophobia and stereotyping.

Dr. Masoom said that the university was keen to expand its bilateral ties be it Africa or any other subcontinent.

While apprising about the role of scholars of IIUI in Dawah, the Rector said the university would be eager to accommodate recommended students from Nigeria for the courses and degrees relevant to Islam.

The Rector said that students of Nigeria, at IIUI, were being provided an ideal milieu to learn.

Mohammad Bello praised the university's role in disseminating peace.

He said the high commission of Nigeria would start work on bringing more students to IIUI so that they could get quality education.

