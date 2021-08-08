UrduPoint.com

Nigerian HC To Visit SCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :High Commissioner of Republic of Nigeria Mohammed Bello Abioye will visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday, Aug 9, 2021.

SCCI Public Relations Officer Tajamal Hussain told APP that the envoy would discuss matters of mutual interest with the Sialkot exporters during a meeting, scheduled to be held at the SCCI.

