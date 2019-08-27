Nigerian High Commissioner for further cementing ties in agri, other sectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Nigerian High Commissioner (HC) Ashimiyu A. Olaniyi stressed the need for further cementing ties between Pakistan and Nigeria in agriculture , academia and research sectors to ensure food security and get benefits from each others expertise.

He expressed these views while visiting the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at the meeting room of the varsity here on Tuesday. UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf, deans and directors were also present on the occasion.

He said that Pakistan and Nigeria were enjoying good relations, adding the contribution of agriculture in Pakistan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was around 20 percent, whereas, Nigerian GDP in agriculture sector was 23 percent.

He said that his country was having several agricultural universities and research institutes, in which collaborations would help address common agricultural challenges and learn from each other.

He said, his government was putting a special focus on agriculture sector as Nigeria was a natural oil and gas producing country, whereas, it was blessed with good agricultural produces.

The UAF was very famous university and centre of excellence in agriculture sector and played a role in the food security, he added.

UAF VC Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the UAF and Nigerian institutions' collaborated work in agriculture sector would help bring tangible results.

He said the agriculture was the backbone of Pakistan's economy, and the UAF was enjoying good relations with the educational and agricultural institutions worldwide.

In past, he said that several experts from the UAF had worked in Nigeria to boost up the agriculture sector there. He said the UAF had produced ten patents and 17,469 citations. He said the university was making all out efforts to ensure education.

The Nigerian HC also visited different departments of the varsity.

Engineer Andullahi G Abubakar from Federal Ministry of Agriculture Nigeria; whereas UAF External Linkages Director Dr Rasheed Ahmad, Deans Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dr Allah Buksh, Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir and other notables also spoke on the occasion.