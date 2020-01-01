Nigerian man arrested for online fraud in Islamabad

A Nigerian man was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime unit on Wednesday for online fraud of more than Rs10 million

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) A Nigerian man was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime unit on Wednesday for online fraud of more than Rs10 million."He has been taking money from people online disguised as a welfare worker," said an FIA officer.

The accused was reportedly leading a gang and had been robbing people online for a while.He has taken money from people through various bank accounts, the officer said. The accused has been handed over to the FIA on a two-day physical remand. Further investigations are under way.