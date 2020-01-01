UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Man Arrested For Online Fraud In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 03:35 PM

Nigerian man arrested for online fraud in Islamabad

A Nigerian man was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime unit on Wednesday for online fraud of more than Rs10 million

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) A Nigerian man was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime unit on Wednesday for online fraud of more than Rs10 million."He has been taking money from people online disguised as a welfare worker," said an FIA officer.

The accused was reportedly leading a gang and had been robbing people online for a while.He has taken money from people through various bank accounts, the officer said. The accused has been handed over to the FIA on a two-day physical remand. Further investigations are under way.

Related Topics

Bank Man Money Federal Investigation Agency From Million

Recent Stories

Angolan ex-president's daughter denies graft alleg ..

2 minutes ago

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) starts vehicles to ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Crown Prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Cuban President on Libera ..

37 minutes ago

China to cut reserve requirement for banks as econ ..

2 minutes ago

A statistical review of first-class Quaid-e-Azam T ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.