UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian National Arrested For Smuggling 1.8 Kg Cocaine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:32 PM

Nigerian national arrested for smuggling 1.8 kg cocaine

A Nigerian national on Thursday arrested while attempting to smuggle 1.8 kg cocaine through swallowed capsules.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A Nigerian national on Thursday arrested while attempting to smuggle 1.8 kg cocaine through swallowed capsules.

According to Federal board of Revenue press release, during the clearance of Qatar Airways flight coming from Nigeria via Qatar, Nwabueze Nicholas Izueke of Nigeria was stopped by the staff of Collectorate of Customs, while passing through the Green Channel at the Arrivals Hall of Islamabad International Airport.

During scanning at the Pakistan Customs' counter, the passenger's suspicious behaviour reflected that he might have a concealed drugs in his stomach. He was then taken to a hospital where after X-ray, 114 cocaine filled capsules weighing 1.8 kg were recovered from him. The total value of the cocaine is estimated to be around Rs 36 million.

An FIR was lodged against the accused and further investigations in the case were being made by the Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Drugs Qatar Nigeria FIR FBR From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Twitter reacts as #FirdousAshiqAwan's clip of slap ..

6 minutes ago

ARY Laguna DHA City Karachi–Start of Balloting a ..

12 minutes ago

Strike over labour reform disrupts transport in Gr ..

6 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted to death in muzaffargarh

6 minutes ago

Russia Will Not Reconsider Withdrawal From Open Sk ..

6 minutes ago

Shaukat Tarin to present Economic Survey 2021 toda ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.