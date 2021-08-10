UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Parliamentary Delegation Witnesses NA Proceedings

Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The 12-member Nigerian Parliamentary delegation on Tuesday witnessed National Assembly proceedings as part of bilateral collaboration on diverse issues of mutual interest and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The Nigerian Parliamentary delegation led by President of National Assembly of Niger Seini Oumarou includes Members of Parliament Fatima Doubou Dogo, Rabiou Maina and President of Nigerien Parliamentary Friendhsip Group Abdallah Mahamadou.

The House welcomed the delegation in its traditional style by thumbing the desk.

Panel of Presiding Officer MNA Amjad Khan Niazi also welcomed the delegation on arrival at the Hall of National Assembly.

In his brief remarks, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan also welcomed the delegation.

He appreciated the support of Nigerian government and people with Pakistan on Kashmir dispute.

He expressed the hope that parliamentary cooperation would prove instrumental in bringing both the countries further closer.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, MNA Khurram Dastagir also welcomed the Nigerian Parliamentary delegation on the behalf of Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that Nigerian people had always supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan Peoples Party MNA and former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and MNA Mohsin Dawar and others also welcomed the Nigerian delegation on behalf of their parties.

