Nigerian Scholar Graduates Under COMSATS-NCP Joint Fellowship Programme

Nigerian Scholar Graduates under COMSATS-NCP Joint Fellowship Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :A Nigerian student, Dr. Raphael Mmaduka Obodo from University of Nigeria has completed his Ph.D. research work at the National Centre for Physics (NCP) under a Joint Fellowship programe of Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) with NCP, Pakistan.

Under an Agreement, signed in 2016, with the NCP, COMSATS has been providing joint fellowships to young scientists from COMSATS' member states apart from supporting joint research projects between NCP and scientific institutions in COMSATS' member states; and facilitating information sharing, scientific exchanges and technology transfer.

COMSATS instituted a Sponsorship Programme for the developing countries in the South with a view to encourage scientific exchanges, promote research and development, support collaborative ventures for finding innovative solutions, as well as achieve excellence in science and technology, COMSATS, through this programme, facilitates individuals and organizations in the form of research, study or travel grants to help build their scientific capacities and motivate cross border linkages to uphold the spirit of North-South and Triangular Development Cooperation.

So far, more than 700 scientists and institutions in COMSATS member and non-member states have benefited from this Programme.

Dr. Obodo completed his research work on ion beam experimentation and has successfully completed his PhD degree requirements under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Fabian I. Ezema who is the main collaborator of research projects being run by NCP in collaboration with the Department of Physics and Astronomy of the University of Nigeria.

In his research, Dr. Obodo studied the effects of varying doses of copper ion irradiation on the properties of nanostructured nanowires, said a news release issued here..

His research has led to the understanding that low radiations doses help maintain the electrochemical properties of nanostructures having wide electrical, nanoelectromechanical and optoelectronics applications.

Dr. Obodo's research published in reputable international journal Science Direct can be accessed here: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mset.2019.10.006.

