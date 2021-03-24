UrduPoint.com
Nigerian Smugglers Who Swallowed 161capsules Of Cocaine Arrested

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:53 PM

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of cocaine arrested

The Custom Official arrested the suspects from Karachi airport had to fly to Nigeria through Qatar Airways’ flight when an X-ray machine detected cocaine inside their bellies.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2021) Customs officials foiled two foreigners’ attempt to smuggle over two kilogrammes of cocaine worth around Rs 49million, the reports said on Wednesday.

The smugglers were identified as two Nigerian nationals.

According to the Custom officials, the suspects arrived at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, from where they had to fly to Nigeria through Qatar Airways flight. The officials said that both the suspects had swallowed plastic capsules containing over two kilogrammes of cocaine.

An X-ray examination detected them carrying cocaine worth around Rs 49million.

Both the suspects were taken into custody and an FIR was lodged against them.

The Custom officials secured physical remand of both the suspects from a local court and then shifted them to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where 161 capsules were removed from their stomach. The eight of both suspects’ capsules weighed 2. 450 kilogrammes and its value is estimated at Rs49 million in International market.

