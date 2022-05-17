(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :High Commissioner of Nigeria to Pakistan Ahmed Rufai Abu Bakar along with delegation called on Chairman NADRA Mr. Tariq Malik on Tuesday at NADRA Headquarters.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik briefed the delegation headed by the Nigerian High Commissioner on various operations of NADRA and its success in achieving universal ID Registration coverage across Pakistan and utilization of National ID data to support various Government and Private sector initiatives, said a press release.

During the briefing, Mr. Malik emphasized that following Government of Pakistan's "Look Africa Policy", NADRA is poised to work closely with many a government organization in Nigeria, Kenya, Sudan, and Somalia.

He informed the delegation that NADRA has achieved instrumental success not only in reviving the stalled ID Card program in Nigeria but also under Transfer of Technology the authority has equipped and empowered the technical staff of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigeria in order to operate the National ID system independently.

Ahmed Rufai AbuBakar lauded the efforts of Malik and NADRA teams.

He showed his desire to get NADRA's assistance for Government of Nigeria to capitalize on National ID data and its linkage with other disparate systems operating in Nigeria.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik assured the delegation that NADRA will surely extend all possible G2G support in ID related projects. Mr. Malik also urged on to achieve "One Version of truth" which is only possible when National ID is utilized to its fullest and duplication of data is eliminated.

All systems may need to be interlinked with the National ID system of Nigeria that will be costs saving to Government of Nigeria, he added.

The Nigerian High Commissioner also appreciated the support provided by NADRA in developing a robust identity management system for Nigeria.

It is pertinent to mention that NADRA is helping not only Nigeria but also Kenya Sudan, Fiji, Bangladesh, Somalia and other countries in digital ID related initiatives in its spirit of South-South Cooperation.