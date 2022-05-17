UrduPoint.com

Nigeria's High Commissioner Calls On Chairman NADRA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Nigeria's High Commissioner calls on Chairman NADRA

High Commissioner of Nigeria to Pakistan Ahmed Rufai Abu Bakar along with delegation called on Chairman NADRA Mr. Tariq Malik on Tuesday at NADRA Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :High Commissioner of Nigeria to Pakistan Ahmed Rufai Abu Bakar along with delegation called on Chairman NADRA Mr. Tariq Malik on Tuesday at NADRA Headquarters.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik briefed the delegation headed by the Nigerian High Commissioner on various operations of NADRA and its success in achieving universal ID Registration coverage across Pakistan and utilization of National ID data to support various Government and Private sector initiatives, said a press release.

During the briefing, Mr. Malik emphasized that following Government of Pakistan's "Look Africa Policy", NADRA is poised to work closely with many a government organization in Nigeria, Kenya, Sudan, and Somalia.

He informed the delegation that NADRA has achieved instrumental success not only in reviving the stalled ID Card program in Nigeria but also under Transfer of Technology the authority has equipped and empowered the technical staff of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigeria in order to operate the National ID system independently.

Ahmed Rufai AbuBakar lauded the efforts of Malik and NADRA teams.

He showed his desire to get NADRA's assistance for Government of Nigeria to capitalize on National ID data and its linkage with other disparate systems operating in Nigeria.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik assured the delegation that NADRA will surely extend all possible G2G support in ID related projects. Mr. Malik also urged on to achieve "One Version of truth" which is only possible when National ID is utilized to its fullest and duplication of data is eliminated.

All systems may need to be interlinked with the National ID system of Nigeria that will be costs saving to Government of Nigeria, he added.

The Nigerian High Commissioner also appreciated the support provided by NADRA in developing a robust identity management system for Nigeria.

It is pertinent to mention that NADRA is helping not only Nigeria but also Kenya Sudan, Fiji, Bangladesh, Somalia and other countries in digital ID related initiatives in its spirit of South-South Cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Somalia Technology Bangladesh Sudan Fiji Kenya Nigeria May All Government

Recent Stories

Training workshop for investigation officials of A ..

Training workshop for investigation officials of Anti-corruption started in Quet ..

3 minutes ago
 CM seeks water recycling plan for Murree

CM seeks water recycling plan for Murree

3 minutes ago
 Completion of CPEC projects top most priority of c ..

Completion of CPEC projects top most priority of current regime: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Assange's Defense Files Representation to Patel to ..

Assange's Defense Files Representation to Patel to Block His Extradition - Wife

6 minutes ago
 Cotton sowing target surpasses in district Vehari

Cotton sowing target surpasses in district Vehari

6 minutes ago
 UK to Amend Northern Ireland Protocol - Foreign Mi ..

UK to Amend Northern Ireland Protocol - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.