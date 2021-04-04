Nigerien Businessmen to visit Pakistan on business exploration trip

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Nigerien Businessmen has expressed desire to visit Pakistan on business exploration trip and would sign agreements with local companies.

A delegation of Nigerien businessmen called on Ambassador of Pakistan in Niger, Ahmed Ali Sirohey in the embassy, said a press release received here.

Heading the delegation, Dr Diallo Bintou indicated the motive of their visit and thanks Embassy of Pakistan for its dedication into cooperation between both brotherly countries.

The ambassador briefed the delegation about business opportunities in Pakistan.

The businessmen presented the sectors in which they wish to do business especially Pharmaceutical company, food items, Ready-made garments, Irrigation systems and technology expertise of Pakistan producers, Energy and Solar panel system, Scholarship program, textiles, Leather goods, Footwear.

Ahmed Ali reminded them on Pakistan products and services renowned for quality and cheep in price worldwide. They were asked to prepare their company details and aspirations in business with Pakistan.

The delegation reiterated their regard to Embassy of Pakistan in Niger and requested for another meeting during Ramzan for completing the trip application. The ambassador appreciated their promptitude and informed them that the trip for Business exploration in Pakistan will be after Ramzan, in May.