Open Menu

Nighaban Ramazan Package Accelerates In Bahawalnagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Nighaban Ramazan package accelerates in Bahawalnagar

Under the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the implementation of the Nighaban Ramazan package in Bahawalnagar district is progressing rapidly on Monday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Under the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the implementation of the Nighaban Ramazan package in Bahawalnagar district is progressing rapidly on Monday.

According to detail, Ration packages have been distributed to 144,240 beneficiaries, with Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhuvan personally overseeing distribution in various areas.

During his visits, DC Bhuvan emphasized transparency in ration provision; ensuring eligible registered individuals receive their allocations promptly at their doorstep.

He highlighted the commitment to distributing rations to all beneficiaries within the designated timeframe.

Assistant Commissioners in the tehsils are actively monitoring ration distribution to prevent any eligible families from being overlooked.

The administration reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring all registered families receive their entitled benefits without delay.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalnagar All From

Recent Stories

AC visits Primary Health Center for provision of h ..

AC visits Primary Health Center for provision of health facilities to people in ..

14 seconds ago
 BISE Shaheed Benazirabad amends private registrati ..

BISE Shaheed Benazirabad amends private registration act

16 seconds ago
 DHO organizes seminar, rally as part of “Benazir ..

DHO organizes seminar, rally as part of “Benazir Nishonama Program”

2 minutes ago
 Darvish says Ohtani showdown in Seoul is nothing p ..

Darvish says Ohtani showdown in Seoul is nothing personal

10 seconds ago
 Commerce Minister engages with sugar mills, ethano ..

Commerce Minister engages with sugar mills, ethanol manufacturers to overcome ch ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan army martyrs honored; unity urged against ..

Pakistan army martyrs honored; unity urged against terrorism

2 minutes ago
KP Health Minister chairs review meeting of Sehat ..

KP Health Minister chairs review meeting of Sehat Card Plus

20 minutes ago
 Increased diagnostic testing for drug resistance T ..

Increased diagnostic testing for drug resistance TB will enhance patients’ tre ..

20 minutes ago
 Bangladesh call up uncapped pace bowler Rana for S ..

Bangladesh call up uncapped pace bowler Rana for Sri Lanka Test

20 minutes ago
 KU, PBSA signs MoU to promote awareness about bio- ..

KU, PBSA signs MoU to promote awareness about bio-safety, risk management in soc ..

43 minutes ago
 Corneal donations can save thousands of blindness; ..

Corneal donations can save thousands of blindness; Al-Shifa

43 minutes ago
 Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed ..

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan