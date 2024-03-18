Nighaban Ramazan Package Accelerates In Bahawalnagar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 07:30 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Under the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the implementation of the Nighaban Ramazan package in Bahawalnagar district is progressing rapidly on Monday.
According to detail, Ration packages have been distributed to 144,240 beneficiaries, with Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhuvan personally overseeing distribution in various areas.
During his visits, DC Bhuvan emphasized transparency in ration provision; ensuring eligible registered individuals receive their allocations promptly at their doorstep.
He highlighted the commitment to distributing rations to all beneficiaries within the designated timeframe.
Assistant Commissioners in the tehsils are actively monitoring ration distribution to prevent any eligible families from being overlooked.
The administration reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring all registered families receive their entitled benefits without delay.
