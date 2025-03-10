Open Menu

"Nighaban Ramzan Package",Matriculation Exams Underway Smoothly In Division

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzab Awan stated on Monday that it has been ensured the smooth distribution of the "Nighaban Ramzan Package" pay orders and strict monitoring of the ongoing Matriculation exams in the division.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the monitoring process of both initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem, ACG Imran Rasool, and Secretary education board Abu Hassan Naqvi,Controller Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, and the Deputy Commissioners of Khushab,Mianwali and Bhakkar.

During the briefing,the commissioner was informed that all pay orders had been successfully delivered to eligible families across the four districts, and their distribution was progressing without any hindrances.

The Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan instructed authorities to make sure the transparent and swift delivery of pay orders and warned of strict action against any deductions or irregularities.

He also directed administrative officers to personally inspect cash points from time to time to ensure smooth operations.

Furthermore,the commissioner emphasized the Punjab government's commitment to ensuring transparency in the ongoing matric exams.

He instructed Deputy Commissioners(DC),Additional Deputy Commissioners(ADC), and Assistant Commissioners(AC) to conduct daily visits to examination centers.

He stressed maintaining discipline at all centers and strictly enforcing a "zero-tolerance policy" against cheating.

The Controller Examinations,Riaz Qadeer Bhatti reported that the Matric exams were being conducted peacefully across all four districts, with only two cases of cheating reported so far, against which necessary action had been taken.

