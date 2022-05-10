UrduPoint.com

Nighat Condemns Killing Of Nurse

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 03:27 PM

Nighat condemns killing of nurse

Woman lawmaker of Pakistan Peoples' Party Nighat Yasmeen Orakzai Tuesday condemned killing of senior Nurse Rukhsana in Nowshera district three-day ago

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Woman lawmaker of Pakistan Peoples' Party Nighat Yasmeen Orakzai Tuesday condemned killing of senior Nurse Rukhsana in Nowshera district three-day ago.

In a statement issued here Nighat Orakzai said that medical staff are serving for the treatment of patients in hospitals.

She said that unknown culprits riding a car sprayed bullets at the senior Nurse near Nowshera Kalan Chungi when she was on her way in an auto-rickshaw.

She demanded the government and police to trace and arrest the culprits and announce a special package for the family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Car Nowshera Women Family Government

Recent Stories

Rashid Latif joins KPL as Director Cricket Operati ..

Rashid Latif joins KPL as Director Cricket Operations

10 minutes ago
 Cambodia reports zero new COVID-19 cases for 1st t ..

Cambodia reports zero new COVID-19 cases for 1st time in over a year

3 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting of development schemes

DC chairs meeting of development schemes

3 minutes ago
 254 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in ..

254 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in the past week

3 minutes ago
 'Rich also cry': Russia's sanctioned oligarchs los ..

'Rich also cry': Russia's sanctioned oligarchs lose luxuries

3 minutes ago
 Tanzania plans to end sugar, edible oil imports by ..

Tanzania plans to end sugar, edible oil imports by 2015

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.