Nighat condemns killing of nurse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Woman lawmaker of Pakistan Peoples' Party Nighat Yasmeen Orakzai Tuesday condemned killing of senior Nurse Rukhsana in Nowshera district three-day ago.

In a statement issued here Nighat Orakzai said that medical staff are serving for the treatment of patients in hospitals.

She said that unknown culprits riding a car sprayed bullets at the senior Nurse near Nowshera Kalan Chungi when she was on her way in an auto-rickshaw.

She demanded the government and police to trace and arrest the culprits and announce a special package for the family.