Nighat For Submission Of NFC Report To KP Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:31 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Nighat Orakzai Monday submitted a called attention notice at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat seeking submission of National Finance Commission (NFC) Award report to the House.

She said under section (160) 3B, it was mandatory to submit the NFC report before the House but since 2018 the report was not submitted therefore it should be presented in the House without any further delay, says a statement here today.

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2018 Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

