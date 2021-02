Nighat to keep Peshawar dry port functional

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Member, Provincial Assembly, Pakistan People Party (PPP) , Nighat Orakzai has submitted a resolution in provincial assembly secretariat to keep Peshawar Dry Port functional and intact.

The resolution demanded to continue functioning of Peshawar dry port and establish a new dry port at Azakhel on need basis.

It said that problems of Peshawar traders that are struggling against corona pandemic after facing militancy would be increased after shifting of existing dry port to Azakhel.

