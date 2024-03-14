Night Football Tournament Kicks Off With Thrilling Matches
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) All Balochistan Haji Yousuf Khilji Ramazan Night Football Tournament started at Helper High school Satellite Town last night.
The opening match was played between Young Nausar Football Club Quetta versus Great Hazara Football Club Quetta.
Speaking on the occasion, the special guest of the match Haji Muhammad Yousuf Khalji emphasized the global popularity of football, calling it the national game of the world. He highlighted the enthusiasm for the sport in Pakistan particularly in Quetta, noting the region's strong talent pool.
Following a match, a special guest presented a donation of 0.3 million rupees to the tournament committee. Additionally, the guest announced financial rewards for the winning team, runner-up team, and tournament referees, totaling sixty thousand rupees for the winners and forty thousand rupees each for the others.
Tournament officials, including Chairman Haji Muhammad Naseem Khan Achakzai, Secretary Inamullah Khan Achakzai, and Press Secretary Bashir Ahmed Barich, expressed their gratitude towards the special guest for their support.
