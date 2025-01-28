- Home
- Pakistan
- Night of Miraj :Lahore's mosques decorated with electric lights, special gatherings held
Night Of Miraj :Lahore's Mosques Decorated With Electric Lights, Special Gatherings Held
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 01:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The night of reverence and divine blessings for the Muslims, Shab-e-Miraj, is being observed across the country, including Lahore with religious devotion and respect.
The faithful gathered at mosques after Isha and offered night-long special prayers, while different gatherings and Mahafil-e-Naat have also been arranged to mark the holy night. Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the true teachings of islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
The houses, streets and especially mosques were decorated with colorful pennants and buntings whereas at night these were well Illuminated by means of electric lights, candles or even oil lamps.
Media, including print and electronic, also highlighted the importance of the holy night through its special programmes and editions.
Mosques across the city have been beautifully decorated with electric lights, where special gatherings and prayers have were also organized.
Special gatherings, prayers, Naat and Milad gatherings were also organized on the Shab-e-Miraj.
Special gatherings were organized by women at their homes on Shab-e-Miraj.
A special Milad gathering was organized at the Data Darbar on Shab-e-Miraj. Naat khawans Rafiq Zia, Faisal Naqshbandi, Hassan Attari showered flowers of devotion. In addition, Hassan Hajveri, Waseem Shafiq, Anas Suhrawardy, Anas Hamdani also presented Naat.
Khateeb Data Darbar Ramzan Sialvi will lead the closing prayer at the Milad Mehfil around early morning.
A Milad Mehfil was organized by Dawat-e-Islami at Griffin Ground. In the Milad Mehfil, Naat reciters offered floral tributes to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
Dawat-e-Islami District Supervisor Haji Abdul Rashid delivered the speech.
Recent Stories
ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..
1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..
Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in first of ceasefire
'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk
Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy of Emirates Council for Balanced Development
Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler
Progressive farmers getting double production: Dr Sarwar
DC Sheikhupura listened citizen's concerns
Punjab's farmers prosperity drive gets boost with Government initiatives
AJK furnished with grand health package for latest health facilities across the ..
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Night of Miraj :Lahore's mosques decorated with electric lights, special gatherings held10 minutes ago
-
Business networking dinner to celebrate success at Arab Health 2025 hosted in Dubai50 minutes ago
-
Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler2 hours ago
-
Progressive farmers getting double production: Dr Sarwar2 hours ago
-
DC Sheikhupura listened citizen's concerns2 hours ago
-
Punjab's farmers prosperity drive gets boost with Government initiatives2 hours ago
-
Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues2 hours ago
-
Police started crackdown on dogfight gambling: 35 arrested in Attock2 hours ago
-
PTI tries to get relief on different cases: Ahsan2 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hails lawyers for safeguarding democracy3 hours ago
-
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor3 hours ago
-
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh3 hours ago