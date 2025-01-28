Open Menu

Night Of Miraj :Lahore's Mosques Decorated With Electric Lights, Special Gatherings Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 01:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The night of reverence and divine blessings for the Muslims, Shab-e-Miraj, is being observed across the country, including Lahore with religious devotion and respect.

The faithful gathered at mosques after Isha and offered night-long special prayers, while different gatherings and Mahafil-e-Naat have also been arranged to mark the holy night. Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the true teachings of islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The houses, streets and especially mosques were decorated with colorful pennants and buntings whereas at night these were well Illuminated by means of electric lights, candles or even oil lamps.

Media, including print and electronic, also highlighted the importance of the holy night through its special programmes and editions.

Mosques across the city have been beautifully decorated with electric lights, where special gatherings and prayers have were also organized.

Special gatherings, prayers, Naat and Milad gatherings were also organized on the Shab-e-Miraj.

Special gatherings were organized by women at their homes on Shab-e-Miraj.

A special Milad gathering was organized at the Data Darbar on Shab-e-Miraj. Naat khawans Rafiq Zia, Faisal Naqshbandi, Hassan Attari showered flowers of devotion. In addition, Hassan Hajveri, Waseem Shafiq, Anas Suhrawardy, Anas Hamdani also presented Naat.

Khateeb Data Darbar Ramzan Sialvi will lead the closing prayer at the Milad Mehfil around early morning.

A Milad Mehfil was organized by Dawat-e-Islami at Griffin Ground. In the Milad Mehfil, Naat reciters offered floral tributes to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Dawat-e-Islami District Supervisor Haji Abdul Rashid delivered the speech.

