Night Post office opens for traders

Night Post Office inaugurated at Timber market to extend services for facilitation of the traders to meet their long demand

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Night Post Office inaugurated at Timber market to extend services for facilitation of the traders to meet their long demand.

The timings of the post office will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Chief Post Master, Fayyaz Ahmed Maikan, District President Chamber of Small Traders Sheikh Tahir Amjad, President Anjuman Tajraan Timber Market Hafiz Sadiq Hussain and others opened the post office.

Speaking on the occasion, CPM Fayyaz Maikan said that Pakistan Post was following modern trends, adding that public should use its fastest and cheapest services.

He informed that rates offered by Pakistan Post were much lesser than private courier companies.

The CPM maintained that long standing demand of the traders had been met.

Among others, Asst Superintendent Shahid Yousuf, Asst Chief Post Master M. Akbar and Asst Superintendent Town Multan Shahid Malik were present on the occasion.