Night Shift Cleanliness Operation Ongoing Even During Dense Fog

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 09:15 PM

The Lahore Waste Management Company is carrying out its night shift cleanliness operation even during dense fog as per the instruction of company's Chief Executive Officer

According to LWMC sources here on Monday, more than 30 mechanical washers and sweepers, 18 mini dumpers, 14 compactors, and 6 chain arm rolls are engaged in night shift cleaning operations.

According to LWMC sources here on Monday, more than 30 mechanical washers and sweepers, 18 mini dumpers, 14 compactors, and 6 chain arm rolls are engaged in night shift cleaning operations.

Even in heavy fog, the process of mechanical sweeping and washing is going on 800 km of roads.�In view of the heavy smog, scraping and washing are being done on a daily basis on the main highways and commercial markets.

While more than 200 sanitary workers have also been deputed for cleaning operation.

According to the LWMC spokesman, mechanical sweeping and washing is being done on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, and more than 100 commercial areas of the city in both day and night shifts.

CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar issued instructions to clear the commercial markets in the night shift, sweeping and scraping along the centre divider and hand-picking shoppers from green belts.

CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar also requested the citizens to play their role in keeping Lahore clean.

