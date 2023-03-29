Night shift started at free flour distribution point: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir on Wednesday said that the night shift has been started at the sports ground free flour distribution point to facilitate masses.

During his visit to different distribution points here, the DC said that thousands of citizens were being provided free flour in the holy month of Ramazan as per directives of the government.

He said, "Around 34 flour distribution points have been set up across the district where flour bag supply has been made double to prevent a stampede.

" He said that scanning counters had also been made triple to ensure maximum facilitation for the masses.

The DC said that flour mills had been directed to ensure an extra supply of flour at each distribution point.

Omer Jahangir added that special counters and entry points had been made for senior citizens and disabled people.

"It has been decided to start distribution at 6 am in order to prevent any mishaps, " he added.