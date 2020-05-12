Night time bid to occupy state land foiled in Shujabad

Tahsil administration has foiled a bid to occupy state land in Shujabad late last Monday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) : Tahsil administration has foiled a bid to occupy state land in Shujabad late last Monday night.

According to an official release issued here Tuesday, assistant commissioner Ghulam Sarwar received information that some persons were building structures on state land at Chak-84 in Shujabad.

Accompanying police and administration staff, the AC raided the place and got freshly built illegal structures demolished.

AC has ordered registration of case against the leader of illegal occupants who had arranged the illegal activity, the release concluded.