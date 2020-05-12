UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Night Time Bid To Occupy State Land Foiled In Jalalpur Pirwala

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 09:48 PM

Night time bid to occupy state land foiled in Jalalpur Pirwala

Tahsil administration has foiled a bid to occupy state land in Jalalpur Pirwala late last Monday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Tahsil administration has foiled a bid to occupy state land in Jalalpur Pirwala late last Monday night.

According to an official release issued here Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar received information that some persons were building structures on state land at Chak-84 in Jalalpur Pirwala.

Accompanying police and administration staff, the AC raided the place and got freshly built illegal structures demolished.

The assistant commissioner has ordered registration of case against the leader of illegal occupants who had arranged the illegal activity, the release concluded.

Related Topics

Police Jalalpur Pirwala

Recent Stories

Highnoon Laboratories’ Corona Combat Clinic Init ..

43 minutes ago

UAE is capable of overcoming crises: Mansour bin Z ..

1 hour ago

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Delegation Calls on Federal Minister For In ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

2 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan stresses need to fix pol ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.