Night Tourism Initiative Launched In Peshawar
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The Night Tourism in Peshawar launched on Sunday, a joint venture between Directorate of Archaeology and Museums KP, Tour Da Pekhawar and the Pakistan Army, aims to showcase Peshawar's untapped potential and present a true reflection of its identity both nationally and internationally.
At least 50 individuals, including families from Peshawar and other cities in Pakistan, attended the Night Tourism event and to explore Peshawar's rich history, culture and heritage.
Tourists explored Peshawar Museum, Qissa Khawani bazaar and Sethi House to witness the city’s rich heritage. The tourists enjoyed the sights they had taken in throughout the tour.
World Bank-assisted KITE Project DoT is contributing towards the restoration of museums and heritage assets and supporting 'Heritage By Night' initiative. The beautiful illumination of Peshawar Museum, Gor Khatri and Sethi House in Peshawar done through KITE Project to promote Heritage By Night initiative.
In a landmark move aimed at showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Peshawar, Night Tourism is being introduced in Peshawar.
Director Archialogy Dr. Abdul Samad said that it will offer a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the allure of Peshawar’s historical sites after sunset.
APP/ash
