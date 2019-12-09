UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Night Vision Colour Scheme Ordered For Corporation Machinery For

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:42 PM

Night vision colour scheme ordered for corporation machinery for

Commissioner Nasim Sadiq Monday ordered the municipal corporation officials to opt for night-vision colour scheme on their machinery and vehicles for their better identification and effective monitoring at night time

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Nasim Sadiq Monday ordered the municipal corporation officials to opt for night-vision colour scheme on their machinery and vehicles for their better identification and effective monitoring at night time.

The orders came days after commissioner ordered municipal staff to clean city roads and streets during night time so that citizens find clean city early morning without having to face clouds of dust arising out of sweeping activity.

He also ordered purchase of machinery parts for their repair to keep it in order.

Nasim Sadiq had taken a round of the city at night on the very first day of assuming charge as commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan and subordinate have also started following the suit.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Khalil Ahmad visited RHC sarwar Wali where he found watchman, sweeper and medical officer absent and ordered action against the absentee officials.

Deputy commissioner Tahir Farooq also visited different parts of the city at night including Pul Daat, Samina Chowk, Pakistan Chowk, Fareedi Bazaar, Chowk Chorhatta and other areas and issued orders to officials concerned for cleanliness andremoval of encroachment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicles Dera Ghazi Khan

Recent Stories

UAE hosts second annual meeting of Food Forever In ..

12 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive to start from Dec 16 in city

20 seconds ago

University of Turbat to hold entry test on Dec 21 ..

23 seconds ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Monday 09 Dec 2019

29 seconds ago

CDA all set to launch development works in sector ..

6 minutes ago

FBR to introduce track & trace system for four maj ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.