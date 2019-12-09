Night vision colour scheme ordered for corporation machinery for

(@imziishan)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Nasim Sadiq Monday ordered the municipal corporation officials to opt for night-vision colour scheme on their machinery and vehicles for their better identification and effective monitoring at night time.

The orders came days after commissioner ordered municipal staff to clean city roads and streets during night time so that citizens find clean city early morning without having to face clouds of dust arising out of sweeping activity.

He also ordered purchase of machinery parts for their repair to keep it in order.

Nasim Sadiq had taken a round of the city at night on the very first day of assuming charge as commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan and subordinate have also started following the suit.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Khalil Ahmad visited RHC sarwar Wali where he found watchman, sweeper and medical officer absent and ordered action against the absentee officials.

Deputy commissioner Tahir Farooq also visited different parts of the city at night including Pul Daat, Samina Chowk, Pakistan Chowk, Fareedi Bazaar, Chowk Chorhatta and other areas and issued orders to officials concerned for cleanliness andremoval of encroachment.