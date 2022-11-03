UrduPoint.com

NIH Arranges Free Diagnostic System For Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The National Institute of Health (NIH) has handed over a free mobile diagnostic system to support locals in case of any outbreak in flood-affected areas.

According to NIH, now testing facilities are available in those locations where access to testing was limited and the citizens can have now free testing services for Influenza, Malaria, Dengue, and SARS-CoV-2.

Two mobile diagnostic labs were deputed in the flood-affected areas of Sindh in this regard. The mobile labs were parked in Badin and Larkana where citizens can submit their blood samples for investigation.

A three-member team from NIH including a doctor and two molecular biologists were deputed to run the labs at Badin and also they trained district health lab staff on the operations of the mobile lab.

The National Institute of Health has provided a total of three mobile laboratories to Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen the capacity to diagnose COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.

These mobile laboratories will strengthen the diagnostic capacity of the provincial health departments, and enabling the government to respond quickly and effectively in hard-to-reach remote areas during emergencies, or an outbreak and epidemics.

