NIH arranges walk to create public awareness on breast cancer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid on Friday called upon parliamentarians and media persons to play an effective role in creating awareness amongst masses about breast cancer.

She was addressing the participants of a walk organized by National Institute of Health (NIH) here to create awareness about breast cancer and to highlight the need of public awareness and confidence about breast cancer treatment.

She advised to highlight the issue of breast cancer as October was globally marked as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She said that breast cancer killed millions of women every year round the globe including several thousand deaths in Pakistan.

She said that Pakistan had higher mortality rate of breast cancer compared to other South Asian countries, with reason being lack of awareness about the disease.

She called upon the parliamentarians to carry out awareness campaigns at national level and within their Constituencies.

She asked the media to create awareness through public welfare messages, talk shows and newspaper articles during the entire month of October.

She appealed media persons and guests appearing at talk shows to wear pink ribbons during the current month as symbol to highlight the issue of breast cancer.

She said that raising public awareness on the breast cancer problem and the mechanisms to control as well as advocating for appropriate policies and programs were top priority of the government.

Executive Director NIH Maj Gen Dr Aamer Ikram said that lack of awareness about breast cancer was causing loss of women's lives in Pakistan. He added that risk reduction might be achieved with prevention strategies and healthily lifestyle.

He added early detection in order to improve breast cancer outcome and survival remains the cornerstone of breast cancer control.

He said that NIH was making all efforts to support Federal and provincial governments and would provide technical support in public health initiatives.

He said that the breast cancer awareness month, marked in countries across the world every October, helps to increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of this disease.

A large number of health professionals, students and partners participated in the event.