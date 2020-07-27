NIH asks for taking preventive measures against Congo fever on Eid

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued advisory for taking timely preventive measures to control the Congo fever and Coronavirus (COVID-19) on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued advisory for taking timely preventive measures to control the Congo fever and Coronavirus (COVID-19) on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

According to NIH, the Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division (FEDSD) has issued an advisory regarding Prevention and Control of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and COVID-19, on forthcoming event of Eid-ul-Azha.

It said that Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever was caused by a tick-borne virus (Nairovirus) of the Bunyaviridae family with the case fatality rate ranging from 10-40%. The CCHF virus can be transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animal or its blood or tissues.

According to the advisory, the movement of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha significantly carries the risk of CCHF disease transmission due to increased humans-animal interaction.

Visit at crowded places, direct contact with infectious materials and animals in the markets, the risk of COVID-19 transmission were also expected to rise. This advisory aimed to alert different stakeholders including the human and animal healthcare providers to take timely steps for the prevention and control of CCHF and COVID-19, it added.

The advisory said there was currently no vaccine available for CCHF so people should focus on instructions to prevent and control of the disease.

It said during visit to cattle markets, use full sleeves and light colored cloths, gloves, face mask, hand sanitizers and manage social distancing.

It asked to use hand washing and hand sanitization items to disinfect and clean hands and avoid all crowded places including large family gathering during Eid and sacrifice of animals.

It also advised to wash hands thoroughly with soap after coming in contact with animal or its blood.

Moreover, the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, has also issued its 48th Seasonal Awareness and Alert Letter (SAAL) for epidemic-prone infectious diseases in Pakistan.

In this letter, NIH exhibited patterns of high priority communicable diseases including Cholera, Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19), CCHF, Dengue, Leishmaniasis, Malaria, Measles, Polio and Typhoid XDR.

These diseases are predicted to be on high alert during said season. It also contains detailed introduction of diseases, case definitions, infectious agents, modes of transmission, case management and prevention.

The main purpose of SAAL is to alert all concerned health authorities and professionals at all levels and to facilitate them for timely and efficient response to the outbreaks and epidemics.

This letter was developed for summer monsoon season from June to September, 2020. NIH advised the Federal, provincial and district health departments as well as other stakeholders to take keep a continuous watch on the anticipated seasonal public health threats and taking of all preventive or curative measures in this context.