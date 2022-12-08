UrduPoint.com

NIH Asks Health Authorities To Take Measures For Containing Seasonal Flu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

NIH asks health authorities to take measures for containing seasonal flu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Institute of Health (NIH) has asked the health authorities and other stakeholders to ensure taking preventive and control measures for seasonal influenza.

According to NIH, health authorities have been advised for adopting measures encompassing preparedness to deal with the increased workload expected in the outpatient and in-patient departments during these days.

The institute has also issued an advisory for the prevention and control of seasonal influenza in the wake of the expected upsurge of influenza cases in different parts of the country. The advisory discussed that influenza or seasonal flu can spread from person to person through coughing or sneezing or can contaminate hands or other surfaces.

It said that patients with chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, cardiac and lung diseases, etc., besides pregnant women, elderly people, and children under five years are at higher risk of developing severe or complicated diseases.

The advisory said that vaccination was "the most effective way" to prevent infection and severe outcomes caused by influenza viruses, particularly in high-risk groups.

The advisory emphasized that if someone was sick or had been in close contact with persons having a flu-like illness, he or she should adopt preventive measures for limiting Influenza transmission, including frequent and thorough hand washing with soap, use of hand sanitizer when away from hand washing facility, covering mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, to take rest when sick, avoiding crowds and adopting social distancing measures.

Flu viruses are continuously changing with the likelihood of the emergence of new flu viruses every year. This makes influenza an unpredictable disease with varying extent of spread, timing, severity, and length of the season.

An upsurge of cases in Pakistan is usually observed in the winter season as the flu cases increase due to drop in temperature during December and February. It said that the Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC) at the Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division (FE&DSD) of NIH was regularly monitoring the flu situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan February December Influenza Women From

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

1 hour ago
 2-Days National Workshop on â€˜Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on â€˜Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practiceâ€™ complete at ..

1 hour ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

1 hour ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

1 hour ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.