NIH CEO Highlights Crucial Role Of Stakeholders Collaboration During Health Crises
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 08:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute of Health (NIH), Dr. Muhammad Salman, emphasized on Friday the crucial role of multi-stakeholder collaboration in enhancing public health emergency response capacity.
He made these remarks during a two-day tabletop exercise aimed at improving command, control, and communication skills related to public health, according to a private news channel.
The workshop, held at the NIH Public Health Emergency Operations Center, was organized in collaboration with the Center of Excellence (CoE) Project 87, PRECA, which focuses on preparedness and effective response to public health threats in Central Asia.
During his address, Dr. Salman highlighted the importance of after-action reviews (AARs) and simulation exercises (SimEx) in making emergency responses effective.
He also stressed the connection of these exercises with the International Health Regulations (IHR) monitoring framework.
The event saw participation from representatives of national and provincial ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), academia, and development partners.
