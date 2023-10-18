Open Menu

NIH Confirms 14 Covid-19 Cases In Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 06:46 PM

NIH confirms 14 Covid-19 cases in last week

Health officials on Wednesday said that 14 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Health officials on Wednesday said that 14 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.66 percent while no patient was in critical condition.

No death was reported from the coronavirus while 2,112 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, the official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports.

He added 90 percent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh Police rejects rumors of law and order threa ..

Sindh Police rejects rumors of law and order threats in Karachi

20 minutes ago
 AI-powered voice analysis tool could detect Type 2 ..

AI-powered voice analysis tool could detect Type 2 diabetes

20 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PM ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

20 minutes ago
 Power pilferage detected in medical lab, ice-cream ..

Power pilferage detected in medical lab, ice-cream factory

26 minutes ago
 At OIC meeting, Pakistan calls for end to Israel's ..

At OIC meeting, Pakistan calls for end to Israel's terror campaign, setting up h ..

22 minutes ago
 IGP visits Sindh High Court Bar

IGP visits Sindh High Court Bar

26 minutes ago
MEPCO takes 'solemn oath' against bribery from con ..

MEPCO takes 'solemn oath' against bribery from consumers

34 minutes ago
 PFA discards 220 litre fake carbonated drinks

PFA discards 220 litre fake carbonated drinks

30 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad chairs meeting to review measures fo ..

DC Abbottabad chairs meeting to review measures for upcoming elections

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China resolve for enhanced economic coop ..

Pakistan, China resolve for enhanced economic cooperation, high-quality CPEC dev ..

30 minutes ago
 Riaz Soomro posted as DG BISP Sindh

Riaz Soomro posted as DG BISP Sindh

30 minutes ago
 RTA Hazara introduces reduced transport fares

RTA Hazara introduces reduced transport fares

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan