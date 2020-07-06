NIH confirms another polio case in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :National Institute of Health (NIH) Monday confirmed another polio case in Sindh taking the total tally in the province to 19 and 57 in the country.

Earlier, in April, the health authorities had suspended the polio campaign due to the surge of COVID-19 in the country. Previous year, the 147 polio cases were recorded.

As per laboratory reports, the fresh case emerged from district Malir, Karachi and confirmed in a 60-month-old male child.

According to the official data, in 2020, three cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 19 in Sindh, 21 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 14 in Balochistan.

In the recent meeting of Independent Monitoring board (IMB) on Polio Eradication, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said the year 2019 was challenging for eradication of polio and now the country was implementing the IBM recommendations.

He said 2019 had proved an extremely challenging year for the programme and the recommendations of the October 2019 were well taken and on course with implementation. He said, "National team re-organized rebuilding the one team approach at national and provincial levels and we now have a strong one team that interacts effectively with a sense of collective responsibility." He added, "I took this responsibility by myself and I am thankful for the encouraging response from our political leadership.

We all have witnessed the level of engagement across all parties starting from December 2019." "The programme must deal with the dual challenge of wild polio virus and circulating vaccine-derived polio virus amid the most exceptional social and economic upheaval occasioned by the worst pandemic in a century. The impact of COVID-19 on our economy and communities is unprecedented." Following the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) guidelines, like many other countries, all polio activities suspended in March as COVID-19 cases started rising, he remarked.

He added, "We have full support of the Nation Command and Operation Centre as well as the top offices of the country including the prime minister and chief ministers." "We look forward to IMB guidance to further crystalize our efforts and reiterate our commitment to leave no stone unturned to ensure a paralysis free future for our children and that of the world." Pakistan Polio Programme National Coordinator Dr Rana Safdar gave details of the upcoming polio campaigns.

He appreciated the remarkable job done by the front line workers during the pandemic of COVID-19 conveying a very positive message to vulnerable communities.

He said they were very hopeful to carry out a well-planned polio campaigns in future. He said, "We look forward to IMB guidance which will further strengthen the programme."