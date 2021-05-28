NIH confirms detection of one Indian variant case

The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday confirmed the detection of seven cases of B.1.351 (South African variant) and one case of B.1.617.2 (Indian variant).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday confirmed the detection of seven cases of B.1.351 (South African variant) and one case of B.1.617.2 (Indian variant).

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the sequencing results confirmed this detection, which is the first in the country detection of the latter strain.

He said that the results shared by the NIH were of whole-genome sequencing of SARS CoV-2 samples collected during the first three weeks of May 2021.

He said that as per protocols, contact tracing of all the cases is in progress by the Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division and District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad.

He said that continued detection of global strains highlights the ongoing need for observation of guidelines, usage of masks, and the need for vaccination.

Meanwhile, the official said that the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective to protect citizens from medical complications from many virus variants.

"Keeping in view the detection of new COVID-19 variants in Pakistan and raising questions about the effectiveness of vaccine process, I advise country people to must go for vaccination against the virus to avoid facing more complications and hospitalization," he said.

He said that the emergence of new variants and strains of the virus is a natural phenomenon. He added a few days back a new variant was detected in the UK while recently new strains were detected from South Africa and Brazil.

He made it clear that there are so many variants of COVID-19 in the world presently. He informed that previously on conducting a study on B.1.1.7, it was observed that it spreads faster and added some virus variants have a tendency of having more chances of reoccurrence of infection.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Institute of Health had detected one sample of the SARS-COV-2; B.1.351 (South African) and one sample of SARS-COV-2; P1 (Brazil) variants through genome sequencing on May 1st.

"Regardless of which variants have been detected, the SOPs recommended globally continue to be our first line of defense against the coronavirus. Please ensure that you wear a mask, practice social distancing, and do not leave your home unnecessarily," he said.

In addition, everyone over the age of 19 years eligible for vaccination should register and get vaccinated as per the government guidelines, he added. He said that the government has taken appropriate measures and tightened restrictions to curb the COVID-19 disease.