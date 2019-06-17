UrduPoint.com
NIH Confirms Fresh Polio Case From District Bannu: EOC

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:28 PM

The National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad Monday notified a fresh polio case from district Bannu taking the total count of polio cases in District Bannu to 9, in Bannu Division to 14, overall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 18 and total of 24 in the country during 2019 so far

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad Monday notified a fresh polio case from district Bannu taking the total count of polio cases in District Bannu to 9, in Bannu Division to 14, overall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 18 and total of 24 in the country during 2019 so far.

Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Capt. (R). Kamran Ahmed Afridi in a statement said that wild polio virus has been isolated from stool sample of 17 months boy, resident of Bachaki Market, UC Jani Khel, Tehsil Subdivision Wazir, Bannu District, whose father refused to administer anti polio vaccine as well as essential routine immunization to him.

Afridi said that "such cases emerged time and again to prove the fact that refusing anti-polio vaccine to our children put them and other children in the surroundings at risk of being paralyzed".

Kamran Ahmed Afridi said "as virus is in circulation in the region therefore it would continue to target unimmunized children".

He appealed to parents and caregivers to save their children from paralysis and ensure administering anti polio vaccine to their children during special case response campaign launched today in District Bannu, Laki Marwat, DIKhan, Tank, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Shangla, Buner and District Torghar.

