NIH Confirms Nine New Corona Cases In Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 10:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Health officials on Tuesday said that nine new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.33 percent while no patient was in critical condition. No death was reported from the coronavirus while 2,694 Corona tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, the official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports. He added 90 percent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

