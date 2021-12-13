NIH confirms Omicron variant in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :National Institutes of Health (NIH), Islamabad has been able to confirm (via whole genome sequencing) that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the 'Omicron variant' of SARS-CoV2.

This is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to identify the trends, said a press release issued here.

The importance of getting vaccinated to protect from serious effects of existing and new variants is therefore highlighted.

The NIH requested to get yourself vaccinated according to guidelines issued by the National Command Operation Center (NCOC).