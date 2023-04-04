Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

NIH Confirms One Death From Coronavirus In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 11:03 PM

NIH confirms one death from Coronavirus in Punjab

The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday confirmed that one death was reported in Punjab from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday confirmed that one death was reported in Punjab from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health, 47 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

The case positivity ratio was 1.60 percent, while 20 patients were in critical condition. As many as 2,946 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

485 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, 19 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 3.92 percent, while 193 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which six cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 3.11 percent.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He said the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumours. He added 90 percent of the country's population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Punjab Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Spu ..

Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Sputnik Correspondent

11 minutes ago
 Seven year old child dies in road accident

Seven year old child dies in road accident

8 minutes ago
 More Republicans Support Tougher Gun Laws After Na ..

More Republicans Support Tougher Gun Laws After Nashville Shooting - Poll

8 minutes ago
 White House Says Trump Arraignment Not Biden's Foc ..

White House Says Trump Arraignment Not Biden's Focus for Today

8 minutes ago
 Political dialogue key to resolve all issues: Advi ..

Political dialogue key to resolve all issues: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashm ..

8 minutes ago
 Bhutto's 44th death anniversary observed

Bhutto's 44th death anniversary observed

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.