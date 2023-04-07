Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

NIH Confirms One Death From Coronavirus In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 10:49 PM

NIH confirms one death from Coronavirus in Punjab

The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday confirmed that one death was reported in Punjab from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday confirmed that one death was reported in Punjab from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health, 53 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

The case positivity ratio was 1.37 percent, while 13 patients were in critical condition.

As many as 3,863 Covid-19 tests were conducted. 595 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, 11 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 1.85 percent, while 453 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which 10 cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 2.21 percent.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He said the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumours. He added 90 percent of the country's population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations. He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Punjab Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

184 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown against prof ..

184 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown against profiteers

15 seconds ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan sets standards ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan sets standards for international observers, ..

17 seconds ago
 City police chief visits NIM Karachi

City police chief visits NIM Karachi

18 seconds ago
 MQM-P condemns rampant gas load shedding during Ra ..

MQM-P condemns rampant gas load shedding during Ramazan

21 seconds ago
 Promotion of tourism govt's top priority: Azad Jam ..

Promotion of tourism govt's top priority: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister ..

31 minutes ago
 PITB, Zindigi sign MoU to integrate App with e-Pay ..

PITB, Zindigi sign MoU to integrate App with e-Pay Punjab

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.