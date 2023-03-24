NIH confirms one death from Coronavirus in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday confirmed that one death was reported in Sindh from COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health, 150 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

The case positivity ratio was 3.58 per cent while 22 patients were in critical condition. As many as 4,194 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

452 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, 31 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 6.86 per cent, while 270 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which 11 cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 4.07 per cent. six cases were confirmed from 105 tests in Multan with a ratio of 5.71 percent.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He said the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumours.

He added 90 per cent of the country's population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.