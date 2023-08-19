Open Menu

NIH Confirms Report Of Monkeypox Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2023 | 11:05 PM

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination has confirmed that one case of monkeypox has been tested positive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination has confirmed that one case of monkeypox has been tested positive.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), the patient is currently hospitalized for management in Rawalpindi.

The patient is receiving appropriate care and a team from the NIH under the ministry of National Health Services is conducting epidemiological investigations and contact tracing.

The patient's contacts and family members are also being monitored. At this time, there is no risk of further spread of the disease in Pakistan, the NIH added.

