Open Menu

NIH Confirms Six New Corona Cases In Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 07:28 PM

NIH confirms six new Corona cases in last week

Health officials on Tuesday said that six new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Health officials on Tuesday said that six new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.16 percent while no patient was in critical condition.

No death was reported from the coronavirus while 3,674 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, the official of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said that there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, the officials told.

He added that 90 percent of the country’s population had already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hass ..

Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider was buried with full ..

15 minutes ago
 PPP only driving force to guide country towards ma ..

PPP only driving force to guide country towards matchless progress: Gilani

8 minutes ago
 Seminar,walk held at IUB in connection with World ..

Seminar,walk held at IUB in connection with World Polio Day

8 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 1.16b from 36,191 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 1.16b from 36,191 defaulters in 55 days

8 minutes ago
 NDMA advisory underscores high-risk areas due to d ..

NDMA advisory underscores high-risk areas due to deteriorating air quality amid ..

8 minutes ago
 Rs.444.7m fine imposed on 3569 power pilferers in ..

Rs.444.7m fine imposed on 3569 power pilferers in 60 days

13 minutes ago
Livestock dept initiates anti-ticks spray to count ..

Livestock dept initiates anti-ticks spray to counter congo virus threat

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Tajikistan FIFA qualifier tickets up for ..

Pakistan-Tajikistan FIFA qualifier tickets up for grabs

13 minutes ago
 SU implements 30 percent passing score for bachelo ..

SU implements 30 percent passing score for bachelor's degree admission

8 minutes ago
 CM Baqar expresses displeasure with DCs over failu ..

CM Baqar expresses displeasure with DCs over failure in price control

8 minutes ago
 Drone attack targets US-led coalition in Iraq

Drone attack targets US-led coalition in Iraq

8 minutes ago
 Zardari visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Kh ..

Zardari visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bux

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan