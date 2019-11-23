NIH confirms two new cases from Lakki Marwat, Bannu district, total count mounts to 66 in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

The infuriated polio virus has left two more children disabled for life as National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad on Saturday notified new polio cases from Lakki Marwat and district Bannu taking the total case count to 66 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the current year so far

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :The infuriated polio virus has left two more children disabled for life as National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad on Saturday notified new polio cases from Lakki Marwat and district Bannu taking the total case count to 66 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the current year so far.

One wild polio virus has been isolated from stool sample of 3 months old female child of union council Beistkhel, Tehsil Sarai Naurang District Lakki Marwat and 10 months old male child resident of UC JaniKhel Tehsil Wazir, District Bannu.

The epidmological study of the children shows that female child from lakki Marwat was zero dose for essential immunization and her SIAs history is under investigation while the male child had one doze of essential immunization and his SIAs history is under investigation.

In his comment on reporting of new polio cases from Lakki Marwat and District Bannu, Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Baist said it was a matter of grave concern and indeed a sad day that two more children are left disabled by polio virus.

He said it was unfortunate that polio cases have jumped to 66 in the province with 18 cases from Lakki Marwat and 50 from Bannu division only.

Despite the fact that vaccine is available to prevent children from the disease, yet parents were not vaccinating their children due to misconceptions and were totally responsible for the disability of the children.

He said virus is on fire in southern districts of the province specially in Bannu Division and is circulating in environment hitting any unvaccinated or immune-compromised child.

He added that the only viable solution of the problem is to vaccinate the child in every campaign as only repeated doses can protect the child from permanent disability and stop virus circulation in the environment.

Abdul Basit appealed to parent not to pay attention to propaganda and rumors, adding that polio vaccine was completely safe and does not cause any harm upon administration.